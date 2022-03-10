Pot Co. Investor Says Residency Rule Saps His Right To Work

By Sarah Jarvis (March 10, 2022, 4:33 PM EST) -- Washington state's cannabis regulator and an Idaho-based cannabis company financier suing the agency over a residency requirement have once again traded arguments about the state's marijuana policy, with the financier alleging the requirement violates his rights to pursue a livelihood and travel. Plaintiff Todd Brinkmeyer argued in a Tuesday reply supporting his motion for summary judgment that the Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board, or LCB, has tried to justify its "economic discrimination" by claiming his case relies on a fundamental right to marijuana. But Brinkmeyer said he never asserted that right, relying instead "on the settled law that durational residency...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS