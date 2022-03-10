NJ High Court Ends Masking, Social Distancing Mandates

By Emily Lever (March 10, 2022, 4:59 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Supreme Court on Wednesday ended requirements to wear face masks and practice social distancing in state judiciary facilities, which had been in effect since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Following changes to guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that redefined "high" and "low" levels of community transmission, New Jersey is now considered low-to-medium risk for COVID-19, averaging fewer than 200 new cases per 100,000 people in the past seven days. "Consistent with new public health metrics, the court no longer will require individuals in state court locations to wear masks or maintain social distancing,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS