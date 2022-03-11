Texas Judge Blocks Trans Child Abuse Probes Statewide

By Katie Buehler (March 11, 2022, 6:19 PM EST) -- A Texas state judge on Friday issued a statewide order banning the Texas Department of Family and Protective Services from investigating parents of transgender children for potential child abuse, finding the order is likely unconstitutional. After a day-long hearing, Travis County District Judge Amy Clark Meachum issued a temporary injunction prohibiting DFPS from following Gov. Greg Abbott's February order to investigate parents of children diagnosed with gender dysphoria who are receiving medically necessary gender-affirming health care. Judge Meachum found Abbott's order "impermissibly encroached the legislature's domain" by attempting to change the state's definition of child abuse after lawmakers declined to do...

