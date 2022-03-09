'NJWeedman' Can't Pursue Challenge Over Legal Pot Effort

By Bill Wichert (March 9, 2022, 8:11 PM EST) -- A cannabis rights activist known as "NJWeedman" came up short Wednesday in his lawsuit over New Jersey's adult-use recreational marijuana legalization effort after a federal judge said he failed to allege a "concrete injury" and thus did not have standing, a ruling he vowed to challenge at the Third Circuit. Nearly a year after tossing Edward R. Forchion's initial suit against Gov. Phil Murphy, U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan granted the governor's motion to dismiss with prejudice Forchion's first amended complaint challenging a state constitutional amendment legalizing cannabis for adult use and a subsequent law to set up a recreational...

