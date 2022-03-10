3M, Other Chemical Cos. Accused Of Hiding Risks Of PFAS

By Emily Field (March 10, 2022, 4:52 PM EST) -- 3M, DuPont de Nemours, The Chemours Co. and others have been hit by a suit in South Carolina federal court brought by a man who alleges that he developed prostate cancer from his exposure to firefighting foam containing the so-called forever chemicals. Billie Sanders and his wife allege that the chemical companies knew for years about the health hazards linked to aqueous film-forming foams containing the long-lasting, toxic chemicals known as PFAS, according to the March 7 complaint. The chemicals have been the subject of increasing litigation in recent years and have been linked to cancer, thyroid disease and other health...

