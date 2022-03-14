How The DOJ Is Building Its Crypto AML Playbook

By Kraig Ahalt (March 14, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- When it comes to crime involving cryptocurrency, the U.S. Department of Justice continues to focus on money laundering. Following last year's announcement of a National Cryptocurrency Enforcement Team and repeated statements about prioritizing cybercrime, the DOJ is likely to increase prosecutions related to the laundering of illicitly obtained cryptocurrency, at least for the foreseeable future. Toward that end, the DOJ is leveraging the compliance functions of cryptocurrency exchanges and blockchain data analytics software to create a playbook for tracing digital currencies and prosecuting cases in the event of wrongdoing. Recent actions bear this out, including the DOJ's announcement of the arrest...

