Texas Oil Driller Rockwall Energy Files Ch. 11

By Katie Buehler (March 10, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- Dallas-based oil and gas company Rockwall Energy Holdings LLC has filed for Chapter 11 protection in Texas federal court, announcing it plans to auction off its assets to cover roughly $177.6 million in debt. Rockwall, which was founded in 2018 and produces more than 5,600 barrels of oil a day from well sites in North Dakota, Louisiana and Mississippi, said in Northern District of Texas bankruptcy filings on Wednesday that its debt consists of about $150 million in secured loans to lenders and Shell Trading Risk Management LLC, and an additional $27.6 million in unsecured liabilities. More specifically, Rockwall owes individual...

