Spending Bill Earmarks $7.7B For Tribal Energy Efforts, IHS

By Humberto J. Rocha (March 9, 2022, 9:52 PM EST) -- The Senate Appropriations Committee released a bipartisan $1.5 trillion appropriations bill on Wednesday that features increased funding for the Indian Health Service and a number of provisions to help Native American communities prepare for the effects of climate change. The 2,741-page bill for fiscal year 2022 includes $730 billion in nondefense funding, with around $7.7 billion going towards efforts to aid Native American communities, primarily through agencies within the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, U.S. Department of Energy and the U.S. Department of the Interior, according to a list presented by Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-VT, chairperson of the committee....

