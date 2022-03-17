Goodwin Bulks Up IP Medtech Team In Boston

By Madeline Lyskawa (March 17, 2022, 4:11 PM EDT) -- Goodwin Procter LLP has announced that it has expanded its life sciences practice with the addition of a seasoned intellectual property partner in its Boston office, bringing a team of attorneys and intellectual property professionals along with him. Scott Bluni, who has private practice, corporate and government experience, joined the firm after having spent more than eight years leading Kacvinsky Daisak Bluni PLLC, which he co-founded. Bluni said he began his role at Goodwin last month. In his move to the firm, Bluni was joined by a team made up of counsel Matt Fagan and Kevin Canning, senior attorney Martin Miller...

