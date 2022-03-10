MLB, Players Reach New Labor Deal To Save 2022 Season

By Zachary Zagger (March 10, 2022, 3:58 PM EST) -- Major League Baseball and the players union on Thursday reached a tentative agreement for a new labor deal, according to people familiar with the matter, saving the 2022 season after a 99-day owner-led lockout. The new agreement, which must still be ratified, will allow for a full 162-game regular season that will now start on April 7, avoiding the first loss of games due to a labor dispute in 27 years, since the 1994-95 players' strike that led to the cancellation of the 1994 World Series. A new labor deal, which must still be ratified, between Major League Baseball and the...

