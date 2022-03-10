Couple Will Pay $4.6M To End SEC's Insider Trading Claims

By Emilie Ruscoe (March 10, 2022, 8:47 PM EST) -- A husband and wife in China will each pay the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission $2.3 million to end the regulator's claims they engaged in insider trading after receiving stock tips from a neighbor when they lived in California. U.S. District Judge Mark C. Scarsi signed off Wednesday on SEC-penned judgments stating that the defendants, Zhuobin "Ben" Hong and Caixia Jiang, had both consented to the proposed judgment without admitting or denying the SEC's claims against them. Hong and Jiang were each directed to pay the regulator $2.3 million within 30 days of entry of Judge Scarsi's order. The SEC filed...

