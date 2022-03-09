RNC Asks Court To Block Jan. 6 Panel's Salesforce Subpoena

By Hailey Konnath (March 9, 2022, 10:46 PM EST) -- The Republican National Committee on Tuesday asked a D.C. federal court to block a subpoena from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection, which has subpoenaed Salesforce.com for the RNC's data, calling it a "staggeringly broad" request that "tramples on" the First Amendment. According to the suit, the Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the United States Capitol has asked Salesforce to hand over a trove of information about the internal activities of the Republican Party and its supporters. The suit lists the committee and its members, including chair Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., and Speaker Nancy...

