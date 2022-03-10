Davis Polk Steers Latin America SPAC's $200M IPO

By Tom Zanki (March 10, 2022, 5:13 PM EST) -- Patria Latin American Opportunity Acquisition Corp., a blank-check company seeking to acquire a Latin American business, began trading on Thursday after completing a $200 million initial public offering, represented by Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP and underwriters counsel Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP. Cayman Islands-based Patria Latin American sold 20 million units at $10 each, raising $200 million. Its units rose 5 cents in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq under the symbol "PLAOU." Blank-check companies — also known as special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs — are shells that raise money through IPOs in order to acquire an operating business and take it public,...

