Dechert, Sheppard Mullin Join Salary Bonanza Bandwagon

By Matt Perez (March 10, 2022, 4:26 PM EST) -- Dechert LLP, Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP and Winston & Strawn LLP raised base associate salaries to match the prevailing scale set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in February, Law360 Pulse learned Thursday, joining numerous other firms to do so this month. The firms told staffers this week that they would raise base compensation for midlevel and senior attorneys, following suit with Cravath, which on Feb. 28 set pay at a range of $295,000 for the class of 2018 at up to $415,000 for the class of 2014. Sheppard Mullin and Dechert salaries will be retroactive to January, and Winston & Strawn's...

