Fed. Circ. Won't Revive Parachute System Patent

By Adam Lidgett (March 10, 2022, 4:15 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit refused to revive claims Thursday in a ballistic parachute systems patent that Cirrus Design Corp. had challenged, backing a Patent Trial and Appeal Board finding that the claims were obvious. A three-judge circuit panel shot down inventor Hoyt Augustus Fleming's appeal of the PTAB's obviousness determination and also his appeal of the board's refusal to let him amend certain patent claims. The PTAB had found that the challenged claims were obvious in light of a pilot operation handbook from Cirrus, combined with a patent referred to as James, according to court records. The circuit panel disagreed Thursday with...

