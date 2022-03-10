4th Circ. Judge Grills Employer Atty In Union Eligibility Review

By Braden Campbell (March 10, 2022, 7:06 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit judge on Thursday ambushed the attorney for a contractor challenging a National Labor Relations Board ruling that a group composed mostly of disabled workers could unionize, questioning why he pursued an "uphill" factual argument rather than a relative layup on the law. The court heard arguments on the board's ruling that workers VSP supplied to the Social Security Administration through a federal jobs program for people with disabilities did not have a "primarily rehabilitative" relationship to the nonprofit, and therefore could organize under the National Labor Relations Act. VSP is a division of Sinai Hospital of Baltimore that...

