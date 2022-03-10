EPA Head Vows More Cohesive Guidance For Energy Industry

By Michelle Casady (March 10, 2022, 4:53 PM EST) -- U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Michael Regan said Thursday his agency is committed to issuing guidance to the energy industry in a more cohesive, packaged way than has been done previously, in a bid to increase transparency and provide regulatory certainty to the industry and its investors. Regan made the comments at CERAWeek by S&P Global, an annual energy conference taking place in Houston this week and attended by thousands of energy industry executives. The "bundled" approach the agency wants to take, he said, will help the EPA meet its goal of taking an integrated approach to cleaning up power plants...

