FERC Chair Defends New Pipeline Policy At CERAWeek

By Michelle Casady (March 10, 2022, 6:49 PM EST) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's recent overhaul of its policy for approving natural gas infrastructure projects isn't anti-gas, FERC Chairman Richard Glick told thousands of energy executives Thursday. Glick, speaking at CERAWeek by S&P Global, an annual energy conference taking place in Houston this week, said the change needed to happen as a result of growing controversy and litigation over the siting of some pipeline projects. A divided FERC voted along party lines in February to revise its 1999 pipeline certificate policy statement. Responding to a question about blowback to the changes, Glick said he welcomed the opportunity to dispel the...

