IRS Proposal May Create Legal Friction For Retirement Plans

By David van den Berg (March 11, 2022, 7:33 PM EST) -- Recently proposed Internal Revenue Service rules could disturb the operation of some nonprofit and governmental workers' retirement plans by requiring minimum distribution payments that run counter to the terms of plans formed between employees, investment firms and insurers. An IRS proposal to mandate required minimum distributions from all 403(b) plans would shift the burden for the distributions away from individual plan holders, practitioners said. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) The IRS' proposed rules on required minimum distributions by retirement plans, released last month, could compel nonprofits organized under Internal Revenue Code Section 501(c)(3), public schools and churches to calculate and make required minimum distributions, which they...

