NY Cannabis Regulators Unveil Social Equity Plans

By Sam Reisman (March 10, 2022, 7:34 PM EST) -- New York state cannabis regulators and Gov. Kathy Hochul on Thursday released new proposed regulations designed to give business owners with prior cannabis convictions a first crack at the Empire State's incoming adult-use market. The state's so-called "Seeding Opportunity Initiative" is a multipronged effort to fulfill one of the promises of New York's adult-use legalization law, the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act, or MRTA, to ensure participation opportunities for those most affected by prohibition. "New York State is making history, launching a first-of-its-kind approach to the cannabis industry that takes a major step forward in righting the wrongs of the past,"...

