Bausch, Salix's Trimmed IBS Drug IP Suit Moves to W.Va.

By Gina Kim (March 10, 2022, 10:41 PM EST) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Tuesday dismissed several Mylan entities from a patent suit relating to their purported plans to market generic versions of gastrointestinal drug Trulance, while also tossing a number of patent claims and sending the remainder to West Virginia federal court.

In a 25-page opinion issued Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler said that plaintiff drug makers Bausch Health Ireland Ltd and Salix Pharmaceuticals can't sue most of the Mylan entities targeted in the suit because they weren't involved in the preparation and submission of their abbreviated new drug application to federal regulators. Bausch and Salix...

