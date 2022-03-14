AMA Hires Ex-IBM Top Health Atty As General Counsel

By Sue Reisinger (March 14, 2022, 3:50 PM EDT) -- The American Medical Association on Monday announced the hiring of Andra K. Heller, a health care legal and data specialist, as its new senior vice president and general counsel. Heller most recently served as an attorney at IBM Watson Health, and general counsel of Truven Health Analytics Inc., an IBM Watson Health business. She was at IBM for six years and with Truven nine years, including before it was acquired by IBM. At the Chicago-based AMA, Heller replaces general counsel Brian Vandenberg, who retired March 1 after nearly five years in the job. Vandenberg is now chief administrative officer and general...

