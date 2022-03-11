5th Circ. Keeps Medtronic's Win In Defective Device Suit

By Mike Curley (March 11, 2022, 8:38 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit has sided with Medtronic Inc. in a suit brought by a man alleging five of its medical devices were defectively designed and caused him to be shocked unnecessarily by his defibrillator, saying his claims are either preempted by federal regulation or inadequately pled. In an opinion filed Wednesday, the three-judge panel affirmed a dismissal order throwing out David Reddick's design defect claims about the devices under the Louisiana Products Liability Act, and a summary judgment order on his breach of contract claim. According to the opinion, Reddick was diagnosed with Brugada syndrome, a heart rhythm disorder, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS