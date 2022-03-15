Director Of Defunct Commodities Co. Fights UBS' $14M Suit

By Silvia Martelli (March 15, 2022, 6:48 PM GMT) -- The director of a now-collapsed commodities trading company has hit back at a lawsuit from UBS, saying that the bank "unjustifiably" accused it of moving money out of his business' accounts to his relatives after defaulting on payments to creditors. Anil Kumar, the sole director of Vincom Commodities Ltd., said in a High Court defense filed March 9 that the bank cannot claim that he did a deal for his company to supply products to a company owned by relatives with no intention of receiving payment. Donald McArthy Trading Pte Ltd., a Singapore-incorporated company owned by Kumar's brother and sister-in-law, did...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS