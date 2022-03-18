Russian Bank Fights $2.6M Suit From Investment Adviser

By Silvia Martelli (March 18, 2022, 4:04 PM GMT) -- A Russian state-owned bank in Moscow has fought claims by a Swedish investment adviser that it owes it €2.3 million ($2.6 million) in allegedly unpaid fees for a refinancing deal, saying that the company has failed to explain the legal basis for its lawsuit. Russia's PJSC National Bank Trust told the High Court in a defense filed on March 9 that it does not owe money to Aurum Capital Investments AB because the adviser is relying on terms that were not "implied" in an indemnity agreement for a deal to fund two Russian banks. Aurum is suing the bank over an unpaid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS