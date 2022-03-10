Credit Suisse Swept Into SEC's Employee Messaging Probe

By Al Barbarino (March 10, 2022, 6:58 PM EST) -- Credit Suisse is being probed by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over the use of "unapproved" messaging devices and apps by employees to conduct business, the bank said Thursday. The Swiss institution is the latest big bank to reveal it has fallen under the microscope of the SEC over the use of personal devices, joining a list that includes U.S.-based banking giants JPMorgan Chase & Co., Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc. "The SEC is conducting an investigation of CSS LLC concerning compliance with records preservation requirements relating to business communications sent over unapproved electronic messaging channels," Credit Suisse...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS