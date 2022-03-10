Ex-Latham Atty To Direct DOJ's COVID Fraud Enforcement

By Lauren Berg (March 10, 2022, 4:56 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice on Thursday elevated an assistant attorney general and former Latham & Watkins LLP partner to lead the agency's criminal and civil enforcement efforts to stop pandemic-related fraud. Associate Deputy Attorney General Kevin Chambers, who was a partner and co-chair of Latham's Washington, D.C., litigation and trial department until January 2021, was named the director of the Justice Department's COVID-19 Fraud Enforcement unit, which has overseen criminal and civil actions over the allegedly fraudulent capture of $8 billion in pandemic relief. "I look forward to this new role and to supporting the excellent work of the department's...

