6th Circ. Won't Undo Fraud Health Funding Conviction

By Isaac Monterose (March 11, 2022, 5:04 PM EST) -- The Sixth Circuit declined to overturn a Chinese ex-college professor's 37-month prison sentence for fraudulently obtaining $3.9 million in federal grants while not disclosing his ties to Chinese organizations, rejecting arguments that his counsel was ineffective. In a published opinion filed on Thursday, the appellate court said that the counsel of former Ohio State University professor Song Guo Zheng didn't show any deficiencies in not seeking a more lenient sentence due to his status as a deportable alien. "Nothing in our record shows, for example, counsel's reasons for making certain strategic decisions or why he advanced one argument over another," the...

