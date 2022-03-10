Sierra Club Appeals Wis. Agency's OK Of $370M LNG Projects

By Morgan Conley (March 10, 2022, 7:20 PM EST) -- The Sierra Club is accusing Wisconsin's Public Service Commission of jumping headlong into approving two new liquefied natural gas storage facilities to meet an uptick in energy demands without first adequately considering how measures to reduce gas consumption could address the situation. The environmental group announced Thursday it is appealing the Wisconsin regulator's decision to authorize We Energies, a unit of WEC Energy Group, to build the two gas facilities to better supply residents in the southeast of the state with natural gas. The suit filed in Dane County Circuit Court argues gas supply concerns could have been addressed by encouraging...

