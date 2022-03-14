Drafting Negative Limitations After Novartis Patent Ruling

By Warren Woessner (March 14, 2022, 5:31 PM EDT) -- In a recent U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit decision, a split panel — U.S. Circuit Judges Kathleen O'Malley and Richard Linn, and Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore, dissenting — affirmed a district court ruling that the claims of a multiple sclerosis drug patent met the written description requirement of Section 112(a) of the Patent Act, even though the excluded claim element was not mentioned in the specification or as-filed claims.[1] Novartis Pharmaceuticals Corp. v. Accord Healthcare Inc. is noteworthy to practitioners who are faced with the need to introduce a negative limitation to differentiate teachings in the prior...

