Ga. Gov. Makes Suspended DA's Replacement Full-Time

By Emily Sides (March 14, 2022, 4:35 PM EDT) -- Georgia's governor has tapped the interim district attorney in the Paulding Judicial Circuit to continue serving at the post until the end of the year, following a scandal that left the former district attorney suspended and facing criminal charges. Gov. Brian Kemp named Matthew Rollins as district attorney on Thursday. Rollins took the post on an interim basis in February 2021 after Kemp suspended then-district Donald Richard "Dick" Donovan, who was charged with bribery, violation of oath by a public officer for making a bribe, and two counts of false swearing. Donovan pled guilty in January to one misdemeanor count of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS