Deploying Forum Selection Clauses To Bar PTAB Challenges

By Miranda Jones (March 15, 2022, 5:52 PM EDT) -- Last month, in Nippon Shinyaku Co. Ltd. v. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.,[1] the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit held that an exclusive forum selection clause in a confidentiality agreement required all patent validity challenges to be brought in a contractually designated district court.[2] In effect, the forum selection clause barred the filing of validity challenges as inter partes review proceedings before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board. Nippon is the latest in a trilogy of Federal Circuit cases addressing the use of forum selection clauses to bar PTAB validity challenges, which also include Kannuu Pty Ltd. v. Samsung Electronics Co....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS