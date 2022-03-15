DC Policy Debate On Competition And Antitrust Needs A Reset

By Neil Bradley (March 15, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Last summer, President Joe Biden issued an executive order to encourage competition in the economy. The central pillar of that order is the belief that the economy has become overconcentrated, which in the White House's telling reduces competition, lowers wages and even spawns inflation.[1] Relying on U.S. government data, a new study conducted by NERA Economic Consulting and commissioned by the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, demolishes that pillar.[2] In an exhaustive analysis of all available economic census data from the past two decades, Robert Kulick found that today's industrial concentration levels are on par with the levels in 2002. In fact,...

