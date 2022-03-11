California DOI Approves Higher Commercial Coverage Limits

By Ben Zigterman (March 11, 2022, 4:57 PM EST) -- California's insurance commissioner approved increases in the coverage limits to commercial programs under the state's insurer of last resort. The California FAIR Plan Association has until May 1 to implement the higher coverage limits, which Commissioner Ricardo Lara said should help businesses in wildfire risk areas that are still struggling to recover from COVID-19. "These increases in the limits of coverage will help youth camps reopen and businesses of all kinds keep serving their customers," Lara said in a news release. "Offering expanded coverage to businesses will help as our state continues its economic recovery from the pandemic." The changes approved...

