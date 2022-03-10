SEC Schedules Vote On Climate Change Disclosure Plan

By Al Barbarino (March 10, 2022, 8:09 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has scheduled a March 21 meeting to vote on its long-awaited rule proposal to create a new climate-related disclosure framework for SEC-registered companies, according to an agenda released Thursday. The agency will consider "whether to propose amendments that would enhance and standardize registrants' climate-related disclosures for investors," according to the agenda, posted to the agency's website. The industry has been waiting for the SEC to speak on the matter since agency Chair Gary Gensler embraced the initiative last year, following the earlier efforts of Commissioner Allison Lee to put the plan in motion as then-acting chief of...

