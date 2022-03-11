5th Circ. Says Oil Field Workers' Ch. 11 Claims Are Too Late

By Morgan Conley (March 11, 2022, 4:01 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit refused to allow dozens of workers to go after allegedly unpaid wages through an oil and gas services contractor's Chapter 11 bankruptcy, reversing a Texas federal court's finding that an almost three-year delay in filing proofs of claim was an excusable mistake. In a unanimous, published opinion Thursday, a Fifth Circuit panel reversed the lower court's decision in favor of the 67 workers and reinstated a bankruptcy court's ruling. The panel agreed that the workers can't now go after C&J Well Services Inc. and a company that indemnifies it, Nabors Corporate Services Inc., for compensation related to their...

