Ocado Nabs US Patent Win From AutoStore Ahead Of UK Trial

By Grace Dixon (March 11, 2022, 3:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. International Trade Commission has voted to affirm, with minor modifications, a warehouse automator's defeat on claims that Ocado Group PLC imported goods that infringed its intellectual property, agreeing that the four patents at issue are either invalid or were not infringed. Thursday's vote — coming days before trial begins at the U.K. High Court on similar patent claims — cements ITC Judge Charles E. Bullock's December finding that Ocado's imports of automated storage products under a partnership with Kroger did not violate Section 337 of the Tariff Act of 1930, barring the importation of products that infringe U.S. patents. While the...

