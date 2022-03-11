Businessman Gets 2 Years For Trying To Seize Mortgage Co.

By Christopher Crosby (March 11, 2022, 2:09 PM GMT) -- A judge sentenced a businessman to two years in prison in his absence on Friday after he made "repeated and cynical" attempts to thwart a court order designed to stop him trying to seize control of a mortgage portfolio company. Judge Robert Miles said at the High Court that Rizwan Hussain had "carefully" schemed to undermine an injunction protecting Business Mortgage Finance from a corporate onslaught that threatened to undermine the control of the group's directors over the business. Business Mortgage Finance was a group set up as special purchase vehicles that issued multi-currency floating rate notes linked to mortgages in Britain...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS