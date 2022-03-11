Zurich Gets £1M Fee Protection In COVID Travel Co. Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (March 11, 2022, 4:13 PM GMT) -- A student travel company suing insurer Zurich over COVID-19 losses was ordered on Friday to pay £1 million ($1.3 million) into court to cover potential legal fees after a judge said payment assurances by a parent firm were not enough. David Edwards QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, granted Zurich PLC's application for security of costs to cover the insurer's legal fees if it successfully defends a £11 million lawsuit brought by World Challenge Expeditions Ltd. over canceled trips in 2020. In response to the insurer's request for additional security ahead of a three-week trial next year, World...

