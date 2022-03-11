Simplifying Tax Issues For Nonresident Athletes In Canada

By Marie-France Dompierre and Marc Pietro Allard (March 11, 2022, 5:59 PM EST) -- The 2022 NHL regular season will soon be giving way to playoffs, but with contract negotiations and the trade deadline coming to a close on March 21, it promises to be an interesting time for Canadian NHL players. American professional athletes playing for Canadian-based sports teams frequently face more challenges and questions as far as taxation is concerned than their American colleagues playing for teams in the U.S. In fact, attracting professional athletes to Canada is often impeded by the prospect of heavier Canadian tax bills. Canada's marginal tax rate for individuals is one of the highest in the world, and the...

