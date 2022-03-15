ESG's Function In Merger Reviews Is Likely To Grow

By Matthew List (March 15, 2022, 3:54 PM EDT) -- Increasingly, environmental, social and corporate governance, or ESG, issues are emerging in antirust matters. In this article, I describe how a new focus on environmental concerns may require an updated assessment of the potential for entry in a market when analyzing the potential competitive effects of a merger. In particular, in markets where entry has been viewed as unlikely in the past, the potential for new capacity to offer products that are more environmentally friendly may provide a new competitive constraint on incumbents. Environmental standards have attracted the attention of antitrust agencies. In 2019, for example, the U.S. Department of Justice...

