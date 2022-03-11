Justice, Labor Watchdogs To Share Info On Job Market Cases

By Christopher Cole (March 11, 2022, 5:17 PM EST) -- The Biden administration took a step toward tougher antitrust enforcement in the job market as the U.S. Departments of Justice and Labor formally agreed to work together more closely and share information on employment-related cases. The move comes as the White House presses agencies to crack down on anti-competitive behavior by employers, such as wage-fixing, that may qualify as criminal activity or stepped-up civil action. In the agreement inked Thursday, the watchdogs said they would refer cases to each other and conduct joint training to amp up enforcement of worker protection laws under the DOL's jurisdiction and antitrust laws enforced by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS