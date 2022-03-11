Zurich Must Face Solar Co.'s $18M Suit Over Rain Damage

By Ganesh Setty (March 11, 2022, 4:03 PM EST) -- A Georgia federal judge ruled that a solar developer's suit against Zurich American Insurance Co., which seeks more than $18 million over damages it claimed after heavy rainstorms, can survive the insurer's bid to dismiss it. On Thursday, Judge Marc T. Treadwell denied Zurich's motion to dismiss the action, saying First Solar Electric LLC pleaded sufficient facts to show that Zurich may have waived a 12-month suit limitation provision in its master builders risk policy based on representations the developer said its insurer made during claim negotiations. According to the judge's order, First Solar said multiple heavy rainstorms between December 2019...

