Pearson Decries Apollo's £6.47B Takeover Bid As Too Low

By Benjamin Horney (March 11, 2022, 10:43 AM EST) -- London-based educational publisher Pearson PLC on Friday rejected a takeover proposal from private equity firm Apollo Global Management valuing the company at roughly £6.47 billion ($8.47 billion), saying the offer is too low and fails to consider its promising future prospects. Apollo has made two unsolicited takeover bids from Pearson in recent months, the first of which came on Nov. 5, and the second on March 7, according to a statement from Pearson. The initial offer was worth 800 pence per share, and the second bid was increased to 854.2 pence per share. Neither proposal is up to snuff, with Pearson...

