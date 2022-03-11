NM Fights Texas Nuke Waste Storage Site Approval

By Clark Mindock (March 11, 2022, 2:22 PM EST) -- New Mexico says a temporary nuclear waste storage facility in the Permian Basin would put two of its top industries at risk, and wants the Tenth Circuit to toss the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission's permits for the project. The state said Thursday that the NRC had inappropriately circumvented provisions of the Nuclear Waste Policy Act and the Atomic Energy Act when it issued permits for the nuclear storage site proposed by Interim Storage Partners LLC in West Texas on the New Mexico border. The NRC permits failed to take into account not only the risk of transporting the fuel from other...

