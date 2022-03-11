Attys Can't Take Over Claims After Damages-Based Fee Deal

By Silvia Martelli (March 11, 2022, 5:07 PM GMT) -- A London appeals court ruled on Friday that solicitors who signed a damages-based agreement cannot take over their client's claim on assignment, dismissing an appeal brought by a law firm seeking to step in as the claimant. The Court of Appeal upheld a previous ruling that the assignment taken by Candey Ltd. from a client who has since died was contrary to public policy. The judges rejected the law firm's arguments that the distribution of recoveries under the assignment was essentially the same as under a damages-based agreement it had previously signed and consequently replaced with the assignment. A DBA is a form...

