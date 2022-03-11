Soccer Club Must Disclose Docs In Row With Mishcon

By Christopher Crosby (March 11, 2022, 6:31 PM GMT) -- An English soccer club must disclose any documents that could undermine its £20 million ($26.1 million) lawsuit against Mishcon de Reya for not appealing a case involving a player with a bad knee, a London judge ruled Friday. Sunderland Association Football Club cannot withhold documents potentially damaging its claim against the law firm over its alleged failure to file an appeal on time in a long-running legal battle with a former player, Judge Richard Salter said at a High Court hearing. Sunderland, of the third tier of English soccer, sued the firm in August, alleging that negligence by Mishcon caused the...

