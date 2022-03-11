Chancery Denies Would-Be Rail Buyer's $45M Ask

By Leslie A. Pappas (March 11, 2022, 11:48 AM EST) -- Delaware Chancery Court will not force Florida freight railroadRailUSA LLCto set aside $45 million of expected sale proceeds to pay future damage claims of asnubbed buyer that sued after losing a BID to buy the railroad assets IN AN auction. In a telephonic ruling late Thursday,Vice Chancellor Paul A. Fioravanti Jr. denied a motion from would-be buyer International Rail Partners LLC for a temporary restraining order to require the railroad to escrow the funds pending its $224 million sale to Macquarie Infrastructure Partners. IRP sought the temporary straining order less than two weeks after Vice Chancellor Fioravanti denied its motion for...

