Raymour Can't Force Arbitration Of Sex Harassment Claims

By Patrick Hoff (March 11, 2022, 2:29 PM EST) -- Raymour & Flanigan Furniture cannot force two employees accusing the company of ignoring sexual harassment reports to arbitrate their claims, a New Jersey appeals court ruled Friday, saying a time-limit provision makes the agreement unenforceable. The three-judge Appellate Division panel noted that New Jersey's highest court ruled in 2016 that Raymour could not shorten the time limit for employees to bring discrimination claims through its arbitration agreement, and the fact that the provision is still in the contract is puzzling. To sever the time-limit provision and enforce arbitration for Tiffany Guc's and Tiffeny Carr's disability discrimination and sexual harassment claims, the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS