3rd Circ. Revives Pa. Cop's Age Bias Suit

By PJ D'Annunzio (March 11, 2022, 5:42 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit on Friday revived an age discrimination lawsuit by a former police officer and union president in a central Pennsylvania town, holding that a federal judge should have considered the motion to compel arbitration first before dismissing the case. U.S. Circuit Judge Joseph Greenaway Jr. wrote in the court's six-page opinion that U.S. District Judge Yvette Kane of the Middle District of Pennsylvania jumped the gun in granting the City of Sunbury and Mayor David Persing's motion to dismiss former 13-year veteran officer Scott Hause's case. According to Judge Greenaway, the law was clear on the matter. "In short,...

